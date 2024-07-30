Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 July 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.90278.40
EURO EUR301.79 301.25
JAPANESE YENJPY1.80691.8037
BRITISH POUND GBP357.73 357.09
SWISS FRANCCHF314.01 313.44
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.95200.59
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.29181.96
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.81 25.76
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.31 25.26
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.36 40.29
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.
78163.49
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.13 206.76
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.77 35.70
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.20120.2008
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.65 38.58
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 60.03 59.92
THAI BAHT*THB 7.74 7.92
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.19 74.05
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.07 908.44
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4
GBP 356.7696
EUR 301.7578
JPY 1.8098
SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-08-2024
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Business
-
Weak yen helps Toyota compensate for Japan problems6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 20242 hours ago
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter11 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.1711 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-2511 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision11 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment13 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration13 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer13 hours ago