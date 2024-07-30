Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 July 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.90278.40

EURO EUR301.79 301.25

JAPANESE YENJPY1.80691.8037

BRITISH POUND GBP357.73 357.09

SWISS FRANCCHF314.01 313.44

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.95200.59

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.29181.96

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.81 25.76

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.31 25.26

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.36 40.29

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.

78163.49

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.13 206.76

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.77 35.70

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.20120.2008

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.65 38.58

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 60.03 59.92

THAI BAHT*THB 7.74 7.92

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.19 74.05

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.07 908.44

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4

GBP 356.7696

EUR 301.7578

JPY 1.8098

SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-08-2024

APP/as/

