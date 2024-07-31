Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 July 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.05 278.55
EURO EUR 301.85 301.31
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8185 1.8152
BRITISH POUND GBP 357.48 356.84
SWISS FRANC CHF 315.48 314.92
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.05 200.69
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 180.92 180.60
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.00 25.96
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.48 25.43
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.38 40.30
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.
37 164.07
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.30 206.93
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2016 0.2012
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.79 38.72
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 60.45 60.35
THAI BAHT* THB 7.79 7.78
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 910.88 909.24
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.5646
GBP 358.039
EUR 301.4626
JPY 1.7981
SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-08-2024
APP/MSQ
