Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 0278.90278.40

EURO EUR304.69304.14

JAPANESE YENJPY1.93411.9307

BRITISH POUND GBP356.13 355.50

SWISS FRANCCHF327.02326.43

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.59200.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.64180.31

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.48 26.44

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.40 25.35

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.76 40.69

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.51 165.

21

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.45210.07

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.87

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2050 0.2046

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.42 39.35

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.18 63.06

THAI BAHT*THB 7.92 7.91

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.16 74.04

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.44 76.30

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.44909.81

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4

GBP 353.9856

EUR 300.6998

JPY 1.867

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-08-2024

