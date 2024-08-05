Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 August 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 0278.90278.40
EURO EUR304.69304.14
JAPANESE YENJPY1.93411.9307
BRITISH POUND GBP356.13 355.50
SWISS FRANCCHF327.02326.43
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.59200.23
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.64180.31
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.48 26.44
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.40 25.35
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.76 40.69
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.51 165.
21
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.45210.07
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.87
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2050 0.2046
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.42 39.35
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.18 63.06
THAI BAHT*THB 7.92 7.91
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.16 74.04
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.44 76.30
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.44909.81
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4
GBP 353.9856
EUR 300.6998
JPY 1.867
SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-08-2024
