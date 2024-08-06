Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 August 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 05:59 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.00278.50
EURO EUR305.37304.83
JAPANESE YENJPY1.91051.9071
BRITISH POUND GBP355.73 355.10
SWISS FRANCCHF324.99324.41
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD201.50201.14
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.29180.96
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.53 26.48
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.33 25.29
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.86 40.78
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.57 165.
27
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.08209.70
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.85 35.79
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2029 0.2025
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.35 39.28
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.33 62.22
THAI BAHT*THB 7.86 7.84
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.01
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.53909.90
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.5578
GBP 356.8325
EUR 305.3551
JPY 1.9463
SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-08-2024
APP/as/
