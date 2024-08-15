Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued on Thursday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 279.10 278.60

EURO EUR 307.05 306.50

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8900 1.8866

BRITISH POUND GBP 357.31 356.66

SWISS FRANC CHF 321.66 321.08

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.98 202.61

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 184.37 184.04

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.74 26.69

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.00 25.96

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.07 41.00

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.16 166.

86

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.25 210.87

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.85 35.79

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2051 0.2047

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.28 39.21

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.72 62.61

THAI BAHT* THB 7.93 7.92

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 909.27 907.64

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.6058

GBP 356.699

EUR 304.4047

JPY 1.8839

SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-08-2024

