Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 August 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 279.10 278.60
EURO EUR 307.05 306.50
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8900 1.8866
BRITISH POUND GBP 357.31 356.66
SWISS FRANC CHF 321.66 321.08
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.98 202.61
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 184.37 184.04
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.74 26.69
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.00 25.96
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.07 41.00
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.16 166.
86
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.25 210.87
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.85 35.79
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2051 0.2047
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.28 39.21
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.72 62.61
THAI BAHT* THB 7.93 7.92
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 909.27 907.64
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.6058
GBP 356.699
EUR 304.4047
JPY 1.8839
SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-08-2024
APP/msq
