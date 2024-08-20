Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.85278.35

EURO EUR308.85308.30

JAPANESE YENJPY1.89061.8906

BRITISH POUND GBP361.27 360.62

SWISS FRANCCHF322.85 322.27

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.17203.67

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.93186.60

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.09 27.04

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.35 26.30

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.32 41.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 170.23 169.

92

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 212.55212.16

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.80

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2090 0.2086

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.36 39.29

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.67 63.56

THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.17 74.04

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.55908.91

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3845

GBP 360.9533

EUR 307.42

JPY 1.9058

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-08-2024

APP/as