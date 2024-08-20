Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 August 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.85278.35

EURO EUR308.85308.30

JAPANESE YENJPY1.89061.8906

BRITISH POUND GBP361.27 360.62

SWISS FRANCCHF322.85 322.27

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.17203.67

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.93186.60

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.09 27.04

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.35 26.30

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.32 41.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 170.23 169.

92

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 212.55212.16

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.80

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2090 0.2086

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.36 39.29

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.67 63.56

THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.17 74.04

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.55908.91

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3845

GBP 360.9533

EUR 307.42

JPY 1.9058

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-08-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

48 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

48 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

59 minutes ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business