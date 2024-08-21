Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.75278.25

EURO EUR310.00309.45

JAPANESE YENJPY1.91341.9099

BRITISH POUND GBP362.51 361.86

SWISS FRANCCHF325.95 325.37

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.40204.04

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.69187.35

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.42 27.37

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.53 26.48

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.47 41.40

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 171.04 170.

73

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.03212.65

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.80

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2085 0.2082

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.42 39.35

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.61 63.50

THAI BAHT*THB 8.14 8.13

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.17 74.04

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.35909.72

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2845

GBP 361.742

EUR 308.3114

JPY 1.8972

SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-08-2024

