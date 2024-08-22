Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.95278.45

EURO EUR311.35310.80

JAPANESE YENJPY1.91861.9152

BRITISH POUND GBP364.94 364.29

SWISS FRANCCHF327.53 326.95

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.27204.91

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.76 187.42

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.49 27.44

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.52 26.47

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.64 41.57

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 171.53 171.

23

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.45213.06

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.86

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2086 0.2083

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.51 39.44

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.69 63.57

THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.48 76.35

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.35 74.22

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.52 76.38

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 913.36911.73

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4485

GBP 362.4843

EUR 309.4955

JPY 1.9056

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-08-2024

