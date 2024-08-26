Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 August 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 09:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.90278.40
EURO EUR311.83311.27
JAPANESE YENJPY1.93421.9307
BRITISH POUND GBP367.51 366.85
SWISS FRANCCHF328.54 327.95
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.99205.62
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD188.69 188.35
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.45 27.40
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.59 26.55
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.72 41.65
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 173.01 172.
70
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.84213.46
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.84 35.78
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2102 0.2098
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.47 39.40
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.07 63.95
THAI BAHT*THB 8.19 8.18
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.04
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.77910.13
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4058
GBP 365.1849
EUR 309.5594
JPY 1.9082
SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-08-2024
