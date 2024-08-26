Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 August 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 09:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.90278.40

EURO EUR311.83311.27

JAPANESE YENJPY1.93421.9307

BRITISH POUND GBP367.51 366.85

SWISS FRANCCHF328.54 327.95

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.99205.62

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD188.69 188.35

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.45 27.40

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.59 26.55

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.72 41.65

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 173.01 172.

70

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.84213.46

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.84 35.78

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2102 0.2098

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.47 39.40

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.07 63.95

THAI BAHT*THB 8.19 8.18

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.04

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.77910.13

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4058

GBP 365.1849

EUR 309.5594

JPY 1.9082

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-08-2024

APP/as

