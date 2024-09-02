Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 September 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 07:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.95 278.45
EURO EUR 308.16 307.61
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9071 1.9036
BRITISH POUND GBP 365.44 364.78
SWISS FRANC CHF 327.55 326.96
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.24 205.87
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 188.27 187.93
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.23 27.18
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.23 26.18
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.23 41.16
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 173.
64 173.33
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 213.05 212.67
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.77
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2081 0.2077
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.57 39.50
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.27 64.16
THAI BAHT* THB 8.14 8.13
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.16 74.03
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 911.50 909.87
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4757
GBP 367.2538
EUR 308.9603
JPY 1.9203
SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-09-2024
