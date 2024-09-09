Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 September 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.95 278.45
EURO EUR 309.00 308.44
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9506 1.9471
BRITISH POUND GBP 365.51 364.85
SWISS FRANC CHF 329.27 328.68
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.30 204.93
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 185.96 185.63
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.14 27.09
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.99 25.95
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.33 41.26
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 171.84 171.
54
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 213.70 213.32
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.84 35.77
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2079 0.2075
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.54 39.47
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.05 63.94
THAI BAHT* THB 8.25 8.23
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 913.06 911.42
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4824
GBP 367.0676
EUR 309.4775
JPY 1.9543
SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-09-2024
APP/msq
