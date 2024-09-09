Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 September 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:23 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.95 278.45

EURO EUR 309.00 308.44

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9506 1.9471

BRITISH POUND GBP 365.51 364.85

SWISS FRANC CHF 329.27 328.68

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.30 204.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 185.96 185.63

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.14 27.09

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.99 25.95

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.33 41.26

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 171.84 171.

54

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 213.70 213.32

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.84 35.77

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2079 0.2075

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.54 39.47

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.05 63.94

THAI BAHT* THB 8.25 8.23

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 913.06 911.42

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4824

GBP 367.0676

EUR 309.4775

JPY 1.9543

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-09-2024

