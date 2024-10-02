Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

82

GBP 373.43 365.10

EUR 311.18 304.24

JPY 1.9508 1.9073

SAR 74.93 73.26

AED 76.54 75.32

APP/MSQ