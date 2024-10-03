Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 October 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

) KARACHI, Oct 02, (APP): Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) KARACHI, Oct 02, (APP): Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.05277.55

EURO EUR307.09306.54

JAPANESE YENJPY1.89471.8913

BRITISH POUND GBP368.73 368.07

SWISS FRANCCHF327.29 326.70

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.82205.45

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD191.01 190.67

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.19 27.14

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.28 26.23

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.18 41.10

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 173.

70 173.39

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 214.84214.46

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.96 35.90

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2089 0.2085

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.88 39.81

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.08 65.97

THAI BAHT*THB 8.42 8.40

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.00909.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.5748

GBP 368.7859

EUR 307.2198

JPY 1.9272

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-10-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Cross Country Athletics C'ship

Pakistan to host Cross Country Athletics C'ship

4 minutes ago
 Tareen wows quality education provision in south P ..

Tareen wows quality education provision in south Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College ..

Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College of Medicine

9 minutes ago
 Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit s ..

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut

12 minutes ago
 5 Dead, several injured in accident

5 Dead, several injured in accident

12 minutes ago
Industrial units under strict surveillance followi ..

Industrial units under strict surveillance following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab vi ..

12 minutes ago
 UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but kee ..

UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base

12 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrang ..

Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements

12 minutes ago
 Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes v ..

Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory

17 minutes ago
 AI-powered traffic control system pilot project la ..

AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan

17 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaz ..

Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business