Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) KARACHI, Oct 02, (APP): Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.05277.55

EURO EUR307.09306.54

JAPANESE YENJPY1.89471.8913

BRITISH POUND GBP368.73 368.07

SWISS FRANCCHF327.29 326.70

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.82205.45

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD191.01 190.67

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.19 27.14

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.28 26.23

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.18 41.10

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 173.

70 173.39

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 214.84214.46

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.96 35.90

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2089 0.2085

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.88 39.81

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.08 65.97

THAI BAHT*THB 8.42 8.40

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 911.00909.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.5748

GBP 368.7859

EUR 307.2198

JPY 1.9272

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-10-2024

