Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
77
GBP 372.42 364.04
EUR 310.16 303.20
JPY 1.9137 1.8706
SAR 74.90 73.21
AED 76.53 75.32
