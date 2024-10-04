Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 October 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70
EURO EUR306.79306.24
JAPANESE YENJPY1.90061.8972
BRITISH POUND GBP365.30 364.65
SWISS FRANCCHF326.76 326.17
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.27204.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD190.51 190.17
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.01 26.96
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.24 26.20
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.13 41.05
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 172.82 172.
51
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 214.53214.15
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.82 35.76
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2085 0.2081
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.39 39.32
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.76 65.64
THAI BAHT*THB 8.41 8.39
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.75 75.61
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.98
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.54907.90
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.6845
GBP 368.6498
EUR 306.6798
JPY 1.8898
SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-10-2024
