Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 October 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70

EURO EUR306.79306.24

JAPANESE YENJPY1.90061.8972

BRITISH POUND GBP365.30 364.65

SWISS FRANCCHF326.76 326.17

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.27204.90

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD190.51 190.17

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.01 26.96

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.24 26.20

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.13 41.05

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 172.82 172.

51

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 214.53214.15

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.82 35.76

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2085 0.2081

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.39 39.32

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.76 65.64

THAI BAHT*THB 8.41 8.39

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.75 75.61

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.98

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.54907.90

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6845

GBP 368.6498

EUR 306.6798

JPY 1.8898

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-10-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education ..

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, busines ..

Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review s ..

Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements

10 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah close ..

30 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

1 hour ago
ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9

ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9

1 hour ago
 SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

1 hour ago
 Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise ..

Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister

1 hour ago
 Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Acce ..

Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore

1 hour ago
 Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contr ..

Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: M ..

1 hour ago
 Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students ..

Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students’ financial aid scheme

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business