Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 277.90 277.40

EURO EUR305.34304.79

JAPANESE YENJPY1.87501.8716

BRITISH POUND GBP365.39 364.73

SWISS FRANCCHF324.45 323.87

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.94204.57

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD189.49 189.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.98 26.93

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.12 26.07

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.96 40.88

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 171.63 171.

32

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.50213.12

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.98 39.91

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2065 0.2062

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.64 39.57

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.13 65.01

THAI BAHT*THB 8.33 8.32

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.13 74.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.37

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.25908.62

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.4402

GBP 365.2777

EUR 305.85

JPY 1.8944

SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-10-2024

