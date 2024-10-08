Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 October 2024

Published October 08, 2024

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.05 277.55

EURO EUR305.71305.16

JAPANESE YENJPY1.88161.8782

BRITISH POUND GBP364.40 363.74

SWISS FRANCCHF326.00 325.41

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.29203.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.37 187.04

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.03 26.98

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.12 26.07

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.01 40.93

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 170.46 170.

16

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.53213.15

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.90

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2063 0.2060

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.79 39.72

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.96 64.85

THAI BAHT*THB 8.30 8.29

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.37

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.25908.62

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.5845

GBP 363.8022

EUR 304.3992

JPY 1.8723

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-10-2024

APP/as/

