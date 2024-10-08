Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.05 277.55
EURO EUR305.71305.16
JAPANESE YENJPY1.88161.8782
BRITISH POUND GBP364.40 363.74
SWISS FRANCCHF326.00 325.41
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.29203.93
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.37 187.04
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.03 26.98
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.12 26.07
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.01 40.93
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 170.46 170.
16
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.53213.15
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.90
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2063 0.2060
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.79 39.72
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.96 64.85
THAI BAHT*THB 8.30 8.29
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.37
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 910.25908.62
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.5845
GBP 363.8022
EUR 304.3992
JPY 1.8723
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-10-2024
APP/as/
