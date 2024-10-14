Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.05 277.55

EURO EUR303.79303.25

JAPANESE YENJPY1.86201.8587

BRITISH POUND GBP363.12 362.47

SWISS FRANCCHF323.99 323.41

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD201.85201.49

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD187.41 187.07

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.92 26.87

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.94 25.89

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.72 40.64

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.

44 169.14

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 212.92212.54

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2050 0.2047

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.65 39.58

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.80 64.68

THAI BAHT*THB 8.38 8.37

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.22 76.08

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.06 73.92

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.28 76.15

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.33906.70

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.5757

GBP 362.958

EUR 303.8621

JPY 1.8644

SETTLEMENT DATE: 16-10-2024