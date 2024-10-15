Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 October 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60
EURO EUR 302.98 302.43
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8578 1.8544
BRITISH POUND GBP 362.98 362.33
SWISS FRANC CHF 322.09 321.52
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.46 201.10
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 186.75 186.42
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.66 26.61
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.74 25.69
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.
23 168.93
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 212.25 211.87
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2041 0.2037
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.04 38.97
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.61 64.50
THAI BAHT* THB 8.32 8.31
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.72 75.58
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.93
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.30 76.16
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 907.99 906.36
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.5741
GBP 362.6506
EUR 303.3607
JPY 1.8583
SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-10-2024
