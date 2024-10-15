Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60

EURO EUR 302.98 302.43

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8578 1.8544

BRITISH POUND GBP 362.98 362.33

SWISS FRANC CHF 322.09 321.52

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.46 201.10

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 186.75 186.42

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.66 26.61

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.74 25.69

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.

23 168.93

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 212.25 211.87

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2041 0.2037

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.04 38.97

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.61 64.50

THAI BAHT* THB 8.32 8.31

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.72 75.58

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.93

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.30 76.16

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 907.99 906.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.5741

GBP 362.6506

EUR 303.3607

JPY 1.8583

SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-10-2024