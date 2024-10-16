Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL Selling Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.15 277.65

EURO EUR 303.02 302.47

JAPANESE YENJPY 1.8647 1.8614

BRITISH POUND GBP 363.60 362.94

SWISS FRANC CHF 322.75 322.17

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.92 201.56

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 186.23 185.89

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.72 26.68

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.72 25.67

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.

75 168.44

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 212.65 212.27

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2043 0.2040

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.04 38.97

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT *MYR 64.81 64.69

THAI BAHT* THB 8.36 8.35

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 75.73 75.60

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.31 76.17

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 906.97 905.34

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6845

GBP 363.128

EUR 302.9538

JPY 1.8628

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-10-2024

