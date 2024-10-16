Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 16 October 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL Selling Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.15 277.65

EURO EUR 303.02 302.47

JAPANESE YENJPY 1.8647 1.8614

BRITISH POUND GBP 363.60 362.94

SWISS FRANC CHF 322.75 322.17

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.92 201.56

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 186.23 185.89

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.72 26.68

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.72 25.67

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.61 40.54

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.

75 168.44

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 212.65 212.27

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2043 0.2040

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.04 38.97

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT *MYR 64.81 64.69

THAI BAHT* THB 8.36 8.35

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 75.73 75.60

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.31 76.17

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 906.97 905.34

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6845

GBP 363.128

EUR 302.9538

JPY 1.8628

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-10-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Qatari Riyal Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

6 minutes ago
 World Food Day: Students urged to play role agains ..

World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage

6 minutes ago
 Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

6 minutes ago
 Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

6 minutes ago
 Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

9 minutes ago
 World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish la ..

World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly

9 minutes ago
October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI ..

October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress on Lahore developmen ..

Commissioner reviews progress on Lahore development plan

3 minutes ago
 Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaborati ..

Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaboration with University of Agricult ..

6 minutes ago
 11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

6 minutes ago
 No society can develop without giving equal opport ..

No society can develop without giving equal opportunities to women: PU VC

6 minutes ago
 Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Ph ..

Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business