Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25 277.75

EURO EUR302.01301.47

JAPANESE YENJPY1.86111.8578

BRITISH POUND GBP361.33 360.68

SWISS FRANCCHF321.33 320.75

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.20201.84

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.07 185.74

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.58 26.54

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.48 25.43

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.48 40.41

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.

60 168.29

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 211.89211.51

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.88

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2032 0.2029

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.39 39.32

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.67 64.55

THAI BAHT*THB 8.37 8.35

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.71907.08

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7845

GBP 361.0087

EUR 302.2573

JPY 1.8588

SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-10-2024

