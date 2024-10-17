Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 October 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.25 277.75
EURO EUR302.01301.47
JAPANESE YENJPY1.86111.8578
BRITISH POUND GBP361.33 360.68
SWISS FRANCCHF321.33 320.75
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.20201.84
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.07 185.74
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.58 26.54
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.48 25.43
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.48 40.41
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.
60 168.29
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 211.89211.51
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.88
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2032 0.2029
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.39 39.32
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.67 64.55
THAI BAHT*THB 8.37 8.35
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.71907.08
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.7845
GBP 361.0087
EUR 302.2573
JPY 1.8588
SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-10-2024
