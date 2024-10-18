Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 October 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70
EURO EUR301.64301.09
JAPANESE YENJPY1.85671.8533
BRITISH POUND GBP362.34 361.69
SWISS FRANCCHF321.49 320.91
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD201.72201.36
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.54 186.20
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.54 26.49
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.51 25.46
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.44 40.37
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.65 168.
35
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 211.84211.46
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.88
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2029 0.2025
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.42 39.35
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.66 64.54
THAI BAHT*THB 8.40 8.39
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.97
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.44906.81
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.7345
GBP 360.7493
EUR 301.453
JPY 1.8544
SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-10-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety
Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops
Rescue 1122 teams' response to 18 road accidents
Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP
Environment protection first priority: secretary
France charges SUV driver who ran over cyclist with murder
DIG Larkana takes notice of two persons' abduction from Shikarpur District
Women in law session focuses on competition law practice
IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme
Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..
CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion
NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments ..
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP2 minutes ago
-
Women in law session focuses on competition law practice5 minutes ago
-
SCO indicative of successful diplomacy: FCCI president36 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 335 points56 minutes ago
-
NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments for services26 minutes ago
-
Ahsan chairs consultative session on economic corridors56 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market26 minutes ago
-
Global stock markets rise on China hopes22 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP businessmen22 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 18 paisa against dollar18 minutes ago
-
SACM directs departments to facilitate mine owners3 hours ago
-
Over 3.1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 154 hours ago