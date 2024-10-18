Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 October 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70

EURO EUR301.64301.09

JAPANESE YENJPY1.85671.8533

BRITISH POUND GBP362.34 361.69

SWISS FRANCCHF321.49 320.91

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD201.72201.36

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD186.54 186.20

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.54 26.49

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.51 25.46

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.44 40.37

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.65 168.

35

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 211.84211.46

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.88

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2029 0.2025

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.42 39.35

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.66 64.54

THAI BAHT*THB 8.40 8.39

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.44906.81

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7345

GBP 360.7493

EUR 301.453

JPY 1.8544

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-10-2024

APP/as

