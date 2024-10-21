Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 October 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.00 277.50

EURO EUR 302.42 301.87

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8652 1.8618

BRITISH POUND GBP 363.21 362.56

SWISS FRANC CHF 321.89 321.31

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.59 201.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 186.93 186.59

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.58 26.54

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.50 25.45

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.55 40.48

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.26 168.

96

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 212.47 212.09

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.89

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2032 0.2029

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.51 39.44

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.74 64.63

THAI BAHT* THB 8.40 8.38

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 908.23 906.60

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.5259

GBP 362.1435

EUR 300.9213

JPY 1.8487

SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-10-2024

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

24 minutes ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

50 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

50 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

50 minutes ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

24 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

50 minutes ago
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

50 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

50 minutes ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

24 minutes ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

50 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business