Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.00 277.50
EURO EUR 302.42 301.87
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8652 1.8618
BRITISH POUND GBP 363.21 362.56
SWISS FRANC CHF 321.89 321.31
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.59 201.23
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 186.93 186.59
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.58 26.54
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.50 25.45
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.55 40.48
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.26 168.
96
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 212.47 212.09
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.89
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2032 0.2029
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.51 39.44
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.74 64.63
THAI BAHT* THB 8.40 8.38
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 908.23 906.60
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.5259
GBP 362.1435
EUR 300.9213
JPY 1.8487
SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-10-2024
