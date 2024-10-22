Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 October 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60
EURO EUR 301.10 300.56
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8424 1.8391
BRITISH POUND GBP 361.72 361.07
SWISS FRANC CHF 321.63 321.05
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.26 200.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 186.07 185.73
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.50 26.45
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.46 25.41
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.38 40.31
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.51 168.
21
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.53 211.15
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.88
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2018 0.2014
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.39 39.32
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.42 64.31
THAI BAHT* THB 8.30 8.28
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 908.20 906.57
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.6248
GBP 361.4675
EUR 301.1951
JPY 1.8527
SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-10-2024
