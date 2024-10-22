Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook

FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day

Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan

DC for strict action against overpricing

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

Two-day Community Management Skills Training held in KP

Iran says neighbours won't allow use of their 'soil or airspace' for attack

Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates outlook