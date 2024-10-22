Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 October 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60

EURO EUR 301.10 300.56

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8424 1.8391

BRITISH POUND GBP 361.72 361.07

SWISS FRANC CHF 321.63 321.05

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.26 200.90

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 186.07 185.73

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.50 26.45

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.46 25.41

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.38 40.31

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.51 168.

21

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.53 211.15

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.88

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2018 0.2014

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.39 39.32

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.42 64.31

THAI BAHT* THB 8.30 8.28

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 908.20 906.57

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6248

GBP 361.4675

EUR 301.1951

JPY 1.8527

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-10-2024

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal National Bank Of Pakistan 2018 National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student rec ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme

3 minutes ago
 DC for strict action against overpricing

DC for strict action against overpricing

3 minutes ago
 Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan

Citizens alarmed at rising street crime in Multan

3 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 966 complaints in one day

3 minutes ago
 Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outloo ..

Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook

13 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago
 Two-day Community Management Skills Training held ..

Two-day Community Management Skills Training held in KP

13 minutes ago
 Iran says neighbours won't allow use of their 'soi ..

Iran says neighbours won't allow use of their 'soil or airspace' for attack

13 minutes ago
 Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates ..

Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates outlook

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business