Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 October 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.15 277.65
EURO EUR 300.63 300.09
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8339 1.8306
BRITISH POUND GBP 361.39 360.74
SWISS FRANC CHF 321.13 320.55
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.39 201.03
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 185.92 185.59
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.53 26.48
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.49 25.45
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.31 40.24
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.16 167.
86
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.28 210.90
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.88
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2015 0.2011
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.38 39.31
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.15 64.03
THAI BAHT* THB 8.29 8.28
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.98
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 909.36 907.73
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.6748
GBP 360.9495
EUR 300.8051
JPY 1.841
SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-10-2024
