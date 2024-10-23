Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 23 October 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.15 277.65

EURO EUR 300.63 300.09

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8339 1.8306

BRITISH POUND GBP 361.39 360.74

SWISS FRANC CHF 321.13 320.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.39 201.03

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 185.92 185.59

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.53 26.48

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.49 25.45

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.31 40.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.16 167.

86

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 211.28 210.90

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.88

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2015 0.2011

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.38 39.31

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.15 64.03

THAI BAHT* THB 8.29 8.28

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.98

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 909.36 907.73

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6748

GBP 360.9495

EUR 300.8051

JPY 1.841

SETTLEMENT DATE: 25-10-2024

APP/MSQ

