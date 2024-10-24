Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60

EURO EUR 300.22 299.68

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8259 1.8226

BRITISH POUND GBP 359.74 359.10

SWISS FRANC CHF 321.30 320.72

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.31 200.95

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 185.02 184.68

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.43 26.38

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.37 25.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.25 40.18

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.38 167.

08

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.69 210.31

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.90

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2018 0.2014

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.47 39.40

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 63.99 63.88

THAI BAHT* THB 8.25 8.23

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.98

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 907.87 906.24

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6562

GBP 359.9535

EUR 299.3689

JPY 1.8224

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-10-2024