Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60
EURO EUR 300.22 299.68
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8259 1.8226
BRITISH POUND GBP 359.74 359.10
SWISS FRANC CHF 321.30 320.72
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.31 200.95
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 185.02 184.68
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.43 26.38
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.37 25.33
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.25 40.18
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.38 167.
08
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.69 210.31
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.90
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2018 0.2014
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.47 39.40
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 63.99 63.88
THAI BAHT* THB 8.25 8.23
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.98
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 907.87 906.24
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.6562
GBP 359.9535
EUR 299.3689
JPY 1.8224
SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-10-2024
