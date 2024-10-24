Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 October 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60

EURO EUR 300.22 299.68

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8259 1.8226

BRITISH POUND GBP 359.74 359.10

SWISS FRANC CHF 321.30 320.72

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.31 200.95

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 185.02 184.68

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.43 26.38

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.37 25.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.25 40.18

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.38 167.

08

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.69 210.31

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.90

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2018 0.2014

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.47 39.40

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 63.99 63.88

THAI BAHT* THB 8.25 8.23

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.98

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 907.87 906.24

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6562

GBP 359.9535

EUR 299.3689

JPY 1.8224

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-10-2024

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal National Bank Of Pakistan 2018 National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

15 minutes ago
 DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children ..

DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children against polio

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoner ..

KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoners’ welfare

4 minutes ago
 Man killed over old enmity

Man killed over old enmity

5 minutes ago
 Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group ..

Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says

7 minutes ago
 Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

7 minutes ago
Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur

Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to re ..

Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to resolve legal community's issues

7 minutes ago
 Lecturers appointed

Lecturers appointed

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, ..

Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister

12 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure o ..

Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of cond ..

12 minutes ago
 Several injured after Norway passenger train derai ..

Several injured after Norway passenger train derails

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business