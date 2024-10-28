Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 28 October 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.05277.55
EURO EUR300.11299.57
JAPANESE YENJPY1.81181.8085
BRITISH POUND GBP360.26 359.61
SWISS FRANCCHF319.99 319.41
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.15199.79
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.18 182.85
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.28 26.23
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.27 25.22
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.22 40.15
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.94 165.
64
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.12209.75
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.88
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2008 0.2004
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.36 39.29
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.87 63.76
THAI BAHT*THB 8.24 8.22
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.60907.96
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.5845
GBP 360.1104
EUR 300.513
JPY 1.8265
SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-10-2024
