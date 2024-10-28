Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 28 October 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.05277.55

EURO EUR300.11299.57

JAPANESE YENJPY1.81181.8085

BRITISH POUND GBP360.26 359.61

SWISS FRANCCHF319.99 319.41

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.15199.79

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.18 182.85

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.28 26.23

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.27 25.22

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.22 40.15

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.94 165.

64

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.12209.75

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.88

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2008 0.2004

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.36 39.29

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.87 63.76

THAI BAHT*THB 8.24 8.22

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.60907.96

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.5845

GBP 360.1104

EUR 300.513

JPY 1.8265

SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-10-2024

