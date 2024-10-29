Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 October 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.10277.60

EURO EUR300.84300.30

JAPANESE YENJPY1.81921.8159

BRITISH POUND GBP360.67 360.03

SWISS FRANCCHF321.62 321.04

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.29199.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.66 182.33

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.25 26.21

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.29 25.24

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.33 40.26

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.14 165.

84

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.05209.67

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.89

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2014 0.2010

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.26 39.19

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.71 63.60

THAI BAHT*THB 8.24 8.23

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.60907.96

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6235

GBP 359.9666

EUR 299.8889

JPY 1.81

SETTLEMENT DATE: 31-10-2024

