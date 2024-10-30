Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.15277.65

EURO EUR300.97300.43

JAPANESE YENJPY1.81561.8123

BRITISH POUND GBP361.73 361.08

SWISS FRANCCHF320.80 320.22

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.91199.55

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.02 181.69

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.27 26.23

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.37 25.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.34 40.27

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.73 165.

43

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.98209.61

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.89

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2013 0.2009

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.31 39.24

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.38 63.27

THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.23

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.97907.34

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6845

GBP 360.2956

EUR 300.1214

JPY 1.8127

SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-11-2024

