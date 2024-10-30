Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 October 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.15277.65
EURO EUR300.97300.43
JAPANESE YENJPY1.81561.8123
BRITISH POUND GBP361.73 361.08
SWISS FRANCCHF320.80 320.22
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.91199.55
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.02 181.69
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.27 26.23
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.37 25.33
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.34 40.27
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.73 165.
43
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.98209.61
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.89
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2013 0.2009
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.31 39.24
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.38 63.27
THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.23
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.01
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.97907.34
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.6845
GBP 360.2956
EUR 300.1214
JPY 1.8127
SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-11-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric
DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30
3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit
Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year
IGP Punjab meets police employees, families
3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA
Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s secondhand textile sector bears massive potential for founding circular economy model1 hour ago
-
PDWP approves 5 developmental schemes1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.287,900 per tola3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points3 hours ago
-
Philippines' debt rises to 273 bln USD in September4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
First consignment of Pakistani tractors reached Tanzania5 hours ago
-
Economy to go forward with sustainable recovery: Report3 hours ago
-
First consignment of Pakistani tractors reaches Kenya, Tanzania6 hours ago
-
SECP engages to advance “Insured Pakistan” initiative6 hours ago