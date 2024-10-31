Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 October 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.20277.70

EURO EUR301.96301.42

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8186 1.8153

BRITISH POUND GBP360.37 359.72

SWISS FRANCCHF321.52 320.94

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.96199.60

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.83 182.50

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.17 26.12

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.37 25.32

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.48 40.41

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.16 165.

86

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.42210.04

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.95 35.89

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2018 0.2014

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.42 39.35

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.59 63.48

THAI BAHT*THB 8.24 8.23

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.24907.61

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7345

GBP 361.2493

EUR 300.6476

JPY 1.8122

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-11-2024

APP/as

More Stories From Business