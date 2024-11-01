Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75

EURO EUR302.70302.16

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8251 1.8219

BRITISH POUND GBP358.99 358.35

SWISS FRANCCHF322.99 321.51

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.81199.45

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.05 182.72

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.24 26.20

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.30 25.25

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.59 40.51

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.34 166.

04

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.34209.96

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.86

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2018 0.2014

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.43 39.36

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.55 63.44

THAI BAHT*THB 8.22 8.21

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.06907.43

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8

GBP 360.9455

EUR 301.6075

JPY 1.8256

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-11-2024

APP/as