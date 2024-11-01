Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 November 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75
EURO EUR302.70302.16
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8251 1.8219
BRITISH POUND GBP358.99 358.35
SWISS FRANCCHF322.99 321.51
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.81199.45
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.05 182.72
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.24 26.20
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.30 25.25
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.59 40.51
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.34 166.
04
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.34209.96
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.86
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2018 0.2014
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.43 39.36
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.55 63.44
THAI BAHT*THB 8.22 8.21
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.06907.43
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.8
GBP 360.9455
EUR 301.6075
JPY 1.8256
SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-11-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership
Motorway police organized free medical camp
Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment: Qaiser Sheikh
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly match
IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 police employees
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure
PDWP approves development scheme
27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..
Police conducted 90,566 raids on hideouts of drug dealers this year
Accused involved in rape case arrested
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points
More Stories From Business
-
PDWP approves development scheme3 seconds ago
-
ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging trade for climate, heal ..22 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points22 minutes ago
-
ADB approves 85 mln USD loan to Nepal14 minutes ago
-
China's listed companies report growing profits2 hours ago
-
Court backs CCP's role in regulating competition, dismisses challenge2 hours ago
-
Thailand's business sentiment rises in October14 minutes ago
-
SECP alerts public to surge in number of fraudulent trading platforms14 minutes ago
-
Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears15 minutes ago
-
PBIT chairman vows to reshape Punjab’s investment landscape2 hours ago
-
Gold declines by Rs2,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation slightly up for combined consumption groups2 hours ago