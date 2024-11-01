Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 November 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75

EURO EUR302.70302.16

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8251 1.8219

BRITISH POUND GBP358.99 358.35

SWISS FRANCCHF322.99 321.51

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.81199.45

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.05 182.72

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.24 26.20

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.30 25.25

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.59 40.51

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.34 166.

04

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.34209.96

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.86

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2018 0.2014

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.43 39.36

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.55 63.44

THAI BAHT*THB 8.22 8.21

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.35 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 909.06907.43

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8

GBP 360.9455

EUR 301.6075

JPY 1.8256

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-11-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan 2018 National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partn ..

Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership

18 seconds ago
 Motorway police organized free medical camp

Motorway police organized free medical camp

18 seconds ago
 Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan ..

Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment: Qaiser Sheikh

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly matc ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly match

22 seconds ago
 IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 po ..

IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 police employees

1 second ago
 KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastru ..

KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure

12 minutes ago
PDWP approves development scheme

PDWP approves development scheme

3 seconds ago
 27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders includin ..

27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..

12 minutes ago
 Police conducted 90,566 raids on hideouts of drug ..

Police conducted 90,566 raids on hideouts of drug dealers this year

4 seconds ago
 Accused involved in rape case arrested

Accused involved in rape case arrested

6 seconds ago
 ADB conference highlights regional integration in ..

ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..

22 minutes ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,893 points

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business