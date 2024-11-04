Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 November 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.10277.60

EURO EUR303.33302.79

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8354 1.8321

BRITISH POUND GBP361.64 360.99

SWISS FRANCCHF321.94 321.36

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.27199.91

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.13 183.80

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.23 26.19

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.37 25.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.67 40.59

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.34 167.

04

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 211.46211.08

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.88

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2033 0.2029

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.62 39.55

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.78 63.66

THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.23

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.79907.16

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.65

GBP 357.9741

EUR 301.7223

JPY 1.8191

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-11-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Commissioner meets traders

Commissioner meets traders

33 seconds ago
 CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody

3 minutes ago
 Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested

3 minutes ago
 New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world

56 seconds ago
 Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins

57 seconds ago
 Furniture shop gutted

Furniture shop gutted

59 seconds ago
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, accused arrested

1 minute ago
 IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program

1 minute ago
 Three industrial units fined

Three industrial units fined

48 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next ..

Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..

49 seconds ago
 Lahore second most polluted city in the world

Lahore second most polluted city in the world

51 seconds ago
 Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encr ..

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Business