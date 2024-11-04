Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

November 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.10277.60

EURO EUR303.33302.79

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8354 1.8321

BRITISH POUND GBP361.64 360.99

SWISS FRANCCHF321.94 321.36

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.27199.91

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.13 183.80

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.23 26.19

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.37 25.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.67 40.59

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.34 167.

04

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 211.46211.08

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.88

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2033 0.2029

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.62 39.55

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.78 63.66

THAI BAHT*THB 8.25 8.23

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.79907.16

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.65

GBP 357.9741

EUR 301.7223

JPY 1.8191

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-11-2024

