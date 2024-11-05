Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 November 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.20277.70

EURO EUR302.72302.18

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8261 1.8228

BRITISH POUND GBP360.59 359.94

SWISS FRANCCHF322.01 321.43

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.24199.88

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.48 183.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.08 26.03

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.32 25.27

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.59 40.52

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.30 166.

00

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.98210.60

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.87

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2019 0.2015

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.54 39.47

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.73 63.61

THAI BAHT*THB 8.27 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.08906.45

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7252

GBP 360.2096

EUR 302.5539

JPY 1.8264

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-11-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan 2015 2019 National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Swati directs for considering historical worth of ..

Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish

Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish

14 minutes ago
 Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament Hou ..

Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House

14 minutes ago
 PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024

PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through h ..

Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through high-level exchanges, multiple ..

15 minutes ago
 Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distr ..

Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distribution of funds

14 minutes ago
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

14 minutes ago
 Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting ..

Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time

38 minutes ago
 IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's ..

IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery

27 minutes ago
 Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ ..

Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ of demand & stocks to maintai ..

27 minutes ago
 Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

27 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various ind ..

Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business