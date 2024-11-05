Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.20277.70

EURO EUR302.72302.18

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8261 1.8228

BRITISH POUND GBP360.59 359.94

SWISS FRANCCHF322.01 321.43

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.24199.88

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.48 183.15

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.08 26.03

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.32 25.27

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.59 40.52

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.30 166.

00

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 210.98210.60

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.87

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2019 0.2015

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.54 39.47

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.73 63.61

THAI BAHT*THB 8.27 8.25

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 908.08906.45

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7252

GBP 360.2096

EUR 302.5539

JPY 1.8264

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-11-2024

