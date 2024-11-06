Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75

EURO EUR299.08298.54

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8074 1.8042

BRITISH POUND GBP358.61 357.97

SWISS FRANCCHF318.68 318.11

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.91199.55

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.50 181.18

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.73 25.68

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.05 25.00

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.11 40.04

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.85 164.

55

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.40208.02

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1990 0.1986

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.16 39.09

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.25 63.14

THAI BAHT*THB 8.19 8.17

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.78905.15

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7757

GBP 360.414

EUR 302.4422

JPY 1.8233

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-11-2024

