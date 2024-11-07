Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 November 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.30277.80
EURO EUR298.87298.33
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8034 1.8002
BRITISH POUND GBP359.54 358.90
SWISS FRANCCHF317.69 317.12
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.27199.91
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.23 183.90
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.81 25.77
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.20 25.15
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.07 40.00
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.52 166.
22
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.15208.77
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.87
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1991 0.1987
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.08 39.01
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.11 62.99
THAI BAHT*THB 8.10 8.08
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.95
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 907.02905.39
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.8345
GBP 358.3509
EUR 299.0055
JPY 1.8037
SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-11-2024
APP/as
