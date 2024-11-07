Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.30277.80

EURO EUR298.87298.33

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8034 1.8002

BRITISH POUND GBP359.54 358.90

SWISS FRANCCHF317.69 317.12

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD200.27199.91

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.23 183.90

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.81 25.77

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.20 25.15

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.07 40.00

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.52 166.

22

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.15208.77

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.94 35.87

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1991 0.1987

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.08 39.01

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.11 62.99

THAI BAHT*THB 8.10 8.08

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.95

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 907.02905.39

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8345

GBP 358.3509

EUR 299.0055

JPY 1.8037

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-11-2024

