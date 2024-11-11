Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 11 November 2024

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 06:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.15277.65

EURO EUR298.24297.70

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8135 1.8103

BRITISH POUND GBP359.41 358.77

SWISS FRANCCHF317.41 316.84

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.94199.58

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.54 183.21

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.83 25.78

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.28 25.24

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.00 39.92

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.28 165.

99

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.56209.18

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.87

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1992 0.1989

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.06 38.99

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.25 63.14

THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.17

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.46904.83

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6748

GBP 359.45

EUR 298.8614

JPY 1.8195

SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-11-2024

APP/as/

