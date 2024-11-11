Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 11 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.15277.65
EURO EUR298.24297.70
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8135 1.8103
BRITISH POUND GBP359.41 358.77
SWISS FRANCCHF317.41 316.84
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.94199.58
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD183.54 183.21
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.83 25.78
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.28 25.24
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.00 39.92
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.28 165.
99
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 209.56209.18
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.93 35.87
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1992 0.1989
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.06 38.99
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 63.25 63.14
THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.17
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.10 73.97
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.46904.83
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.6748
GBP 359.45
EUR 298.8614
JPY 1.8195
SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-11-2024
