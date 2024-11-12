Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75

EURO EUR296.07295.54

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8110 1.8078

BRITISH POUND GBP357.39 356.75

SWISS FRANCCHF315.77 315.20

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD199.60199.24

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.35 182.02

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.73 25.68

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.16 25.12

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.70 39.63

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.74 165.

44

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.41208.03

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.86

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1986 0.1983

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.79 38.72

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.91 62.79

THAI BAHT*THB 8.02 8.00

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.09 73.96

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.41 76.27

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 905.87904.24

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8219

GBP 358.1958

EUR 296.9638

JPY 1.8073

SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-11-2024

APP/as/