Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80

EURO EUR 295.57 295.04

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7984 1.7951

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.67 354.03

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.46 314.89

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 199.48 199.13

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 181.88 181.56

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.66 25.62

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.13 25.08

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.63 39.55

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 165.02 164.

72

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.93 207.55

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.92 35.85

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1978 0.1975

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.85 38.78

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.52 62.41

THAI BAHT* THB 8.01 8.00

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.94

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 904.75 903.12

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8529

GBP 355.9018

EUR 295.3576

JPY 1.8071

SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-11-2024

APP/as/

