Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75

EURO EUR293.55293.02

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7846 1.7814

BRITISH POUND GBP353.00 352.36

SWISS FRANCCHF313.64 313.08

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.63198.28

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.05 179.73

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.42 25.38

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.94 24.90

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.36 39.29

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.16 162.

87

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.82206.45

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.84

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.19.790.1975

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.74 38.67

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.06 61.95

THAI BAHT*THB 7.95 7.94

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.94

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.01902.39

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8

GBP 353.7783

EUR 294.5236

JPY 1.791

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-11-2024

