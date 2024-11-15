Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.15277.65

EURO EUR293.36292.83

JAPANESE YENJPY1.7783 1.7751

BRITISH POUND GBP352.77 352.14

SWISS FRANCCHF312.90 312.34

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.96197.61

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.88 179.55

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.46 25.41

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.01 24.97

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.33 39.26

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.04 162.

74

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.00206.62

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.83

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1986 0.1982

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.80 38.73

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.17 62.06

THAI BAHT*THB 7.97 7.95

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 905.98904.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6801

GBP 352.3483

EUR 292.9803

JPY 1.7817

SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-11-2024

APP/as/