Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.15277.65
EURO EUR293.36292.83
JAPANESE YENJPY1.7783 1.7751
BRITISH POUND GBP352.77 352.14
SWISS FRANCCHF312.90 312.34
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.96197.61
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.88 179.55
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.46 25.41
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.01 24.97
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.33 39.26
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.04 162.
74
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.00206.62
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.83
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1986 0.1982
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.80 38.73
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.17 62.06
THAI BAHT*THB 7.97 7.95
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 905.98904.36
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.6801
GBP 352.3483
EUR 292.9803
JPY 1.7817
SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-11-2024
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector
Sham IIoJK elections not an alternative to plebiscite: Noon
Opposition MPA objects over appointing male staff to conduct ultrasound of femal ..
Prayers for rain offered across Punjab
Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP
Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP
NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty
DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector3 minutes ago
-
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC19 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market19 minutes ago
-
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company19 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands immediate abolishment of 2% provincial cess on expo2 hours ago
-
Punjab achieves surplus of Rs40 billion in Q1: Finance Ministry3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar11 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia seeks to enhance trade with Pakistan: Ambassador3 hours ago
-
Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence12 minutes ago
-
EU sees eurozone growth ticking up in 2025 but risks loom11 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.267,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago