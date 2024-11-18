Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.05277.55

EURO EUR293.21292.68

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8011 1.7979

BRITISH POUND GBP351.36 350.73

SWISS FRANCCHF313.46 312.90

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.59197.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.94 179.62

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.48 25.43

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.11 25.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.31 39.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.93 162.

64

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.24206.87

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.82

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1997 0.7994

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.80 38.73

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.32 62.21

THAI BAHT*THB 8.01 8.00

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.89903.27

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6393

GBP 351.4914

EUR 293.437

JPY 1.7853

SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-11-2024

