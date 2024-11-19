Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 November 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75

EURO EUR294.92294.39

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8049 1.8016

BRITISH POUND GBP353.02 352.39

SWISS FRANCCHF315.14 314.57

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.61198.25

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.46 181.13

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.64 25.60

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.32 25.27

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.54 39.47

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.15 163.

86

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.01207.64

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.91 35.84

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2003 0.1999

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.87 38.80

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.36 62.25

THAI BAHT*THB 8.05 8.03

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.33 76.19

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.96905.33

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8109

GBP 350.514

EUR 292.9516

JPY 1.7938

SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-11-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals New Zealand Dollars Qatari Riyal Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving t ..

Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics

6 minutes ago
 Three police officials booked in fake currency sca ..

Three police officials booked in fake currency scam

6 minutes ago
 Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week ..

Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Buildi ..

Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..

7 minutes ago
 Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

Teenager gunned down in Wah Cantt

7 minutes ago
 TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

TEVTA projects reviewed in KP

10 minutes ago
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore stil ..

Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted

10 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road

10 minutes ago
 All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to b ..

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi

33 minutes ago
 Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur

10 minutes ago
 LDA reclaims 55 plots

LDA reclaims 55 plots

33 minutes ago
 Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business