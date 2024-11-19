Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 November 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75
EURO EUR294.92294.39
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8049 1.8016
BRITISH POUND GBP353.02 352.39
SWISS FRANCCHF315.14 314.57
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.61198.25
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.46 181.13
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.64 25.60
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.32 25.27
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.54 39.47
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.15 163.
86
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.01207.64
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.91 35.84
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2003 0.1999
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.87 38.80
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.36 62.25
THAI BAHT*THB 8.05 8.03
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.33 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.96905.33
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.8109
GBP 350.514
EUR 292.9516
JPY 1.7938
SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-11-2024
APP/as/
