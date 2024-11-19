Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25277.75

EURO EUR294.92294.39

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8049 1.8016

BRITISH POUND GBP353.02 352.39

SWISS FRANCCHF315.14 314.57

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.61198.25

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.46 181.13

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.64 25.60

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.32 25.27

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.54 39.47

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.15 163.

86

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.01207.64

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.91 35.84

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2003 0.1999

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.87 38.80

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.36 62.25

THAI BAHT*THB 8.05 8.03

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.14 74.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.33 76.19

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 906.96905.33

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8109

GBP 350.514

EUR 292.9516

JPY 1.7938

SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-11-2024

