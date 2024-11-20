Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85

EURO EUR 294.80 294.27

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7959 1.7927

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.00 352.36

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.06 314.49

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 199.28 198.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 181.62 181.29

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.59 25.54

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.33 25.28

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.51 39.44

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.38 164.

08

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.90 207.53

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.83

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1998 0.1994

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.80 38.73

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.31 62.20

THAI BAHT* THB 8.06 8.05

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.13 74.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.33 76.19

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 906.54 904.92

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.9045

GBP 352.105

EUR 294.1063

JPY 1.7989

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-11-2024

