Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 November 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rate
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85
EURO EUR 294.80 294.27
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7959 1.7927
BRITISH POUND GBP 353.00 352.36
SWISS FRANC CHF 315.06 314.49
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 199.28 198.93
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 181.62 181.29
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.59 25.54
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.33 25.28
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.51 39.44
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 164.38 164.
08
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.90 207.53
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.83
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1998 0.1994
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.80 38.73
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.31 62.20
THAI BAHT* THB 8.06 8.05
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.13 74.00
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.33 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 906.54 904.92
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.9045
GBP 352.105
EUR 294.1063
JPY 1.7989
SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-11-2024
APP/MSQ
