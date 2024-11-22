Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 22 November 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85
EURO EUR 291.54 291.01
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8046 1.8014
BRITISH POUND GBP 350.26 349.63
SWISS FRANC CHF 314.12 313.55
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 199.23 198.87
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 181.27 180.94
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.27 25.23
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.16 25.11
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.09 39.02
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.67 162.
38
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.89 206.52
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.84
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1988 0.1985
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.75 38.68
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.33 62.22
THAI BAHT* THB 8.01 7.99
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.13 73.99
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.33 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 906.04 904.42
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.918
GBP 351.344
EUR 292.8422
JPY 1.7955
SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-11-2024
APP/MSQ
