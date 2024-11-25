Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 07:29 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.15 277.65

EURO EUR 291.65 291.13

JAPANESE YENJPY 1.8086 1.8053

BRITISH POUND GBP 350.23 349.90

SWISS FRANC CHF 312.68 312.11

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 199.59 199.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 181.52 181.20

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.48 25.44

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.25 25.21

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.12 39.05

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.93 162.

63

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.17 206.80

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.90 35.84

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1992 0.1988

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.77 38.70

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.53 62.41

THAI BAHT THB 8.05 8.04

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.15 74.02

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.86 76.72

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 904.51 902.89

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7182

GBP 349.2584

EUR 291.2986

JPY 1.7937

SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-11-2024

APP/as

More Stories From Business