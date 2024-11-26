Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 November 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.15277.65
EURO EUR291.72291.20
JAPANESE YENJPY1.8095 1.8062
BRITISH POUND GBP349.27 348.64
SWISS FRANCCHF313.83 313.27
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.36197.01
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.71 180.38
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.30 25.25
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.09 25.04
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.10 39.03
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.63 162.
34
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.54206.17
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.68
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1993 0.1990
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.32 38.25
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.31 62.20
THAI BAHT*THB 8.03 8.01
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.73 75.59
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.94
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.54 76.40
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.29902.66
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.7055
GBP 348.687
EUR 290.2022
JPY 1.7967
SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-11-2024
