Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.15277.65

EURO EUR291.72291.20

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8095 1.8062

BRITISH POUND GBP349.27 348.64

SWISS FRANCCHF313.83 313.27

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD197.36197.01

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.71 180.38

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.30 25.25

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.09 25.04

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.10 39.03

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 162.63 162.

34

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 206.54206.17

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.68

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1993 0.1990

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.32 38.25

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.31 62.20

THAI BAHT*THB 8.03 8.01

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 75.73 75.59

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.07 73.94

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.54 76.40

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 904.29902.66

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7055

GBP 348.687

EUR 290.2022

JPY 1.7967

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-11-2024

