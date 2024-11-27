Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.25 277.75

EURO EUR 291.74 291.22

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8256 1.8223

BRITISH POUND GBP 349.89 349.26

SWISS FRANC CHF 314.18 313.62

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 197.90 197.54

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 180.36 180.03

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.45 25.41

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 24.93 24.89

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.12 39.05

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.30 163.

01

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.59 206.22

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.1990 0.1987

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.68 38.61

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 62.56 62.45

THAI BAHT* THB 8.01 8.00

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.08 73.95

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.58 76.44

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 905.60 903.98

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.7912

GBP 348.5446

EUR 2910419.

JPY 1.8048

SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-12-2024

