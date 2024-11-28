Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 28 November 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.35277.85

EURO EUR293.69293.16

JAPANESE YENJPY1.8354 1.8321

BRITISH POUND GBP352.34 351.70

SWISS FRANCCHF314.96 314.40

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.43198.08

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.48 180.16

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.57 25.53

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.09 25.04

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.37 39.30

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.88 163.

59

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 207.20206.83

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1993 0.1990

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.73 38.67

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.66 62.55

THAI BAHT*THB 8.08 8.07

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.11 73.98

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.58 76.44

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 905.83903.83

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.9258

GBP 350.0754

EUR 291.9333

JPY 1.8328

SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-12-2024

APP/as/

More Stories From Business