Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

17

GBP 357.34 349.80

EUR 297.19 290.93

JPY 1.8726 1.8331

SAR 74.83 73.24

AED 76.54 75.43

